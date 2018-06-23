No drugs in US celebrity chef Bourdain's body when he died, says prosecutor

Bourdain, host of CNN's food-and-travel-focused ‘Parts Unknown’ television series killed himself in a French hotel room earlier this month. — Reuters file pic

PARIS, June 23 ― US celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, who killed himself in a French hotel room earlier this month, had no narcotics in his body when he died, a local prosecutor said yesterday.

Bourdain, host of CNN's food-and-travel-focused Parts Unknown television series, was 61. Brash and opinionated, he had spoken openly about his use of drugs and addiction to heroin earlier in his life.

“No trace of narcotics. No trace of any toxic products. Trace of medicines in therapeutic dose. Trace of alcohol,” he said, listing the findings of the investigation.

Bourdain, whose career catapulted him from washing dishes at New York restaurants to dining in Vietnam with President Barack Obama, hanged himself in a hotel room near Strasbourg, France, where he had been working on an upcoming episode of his TV series, according to CNN. ― Reuters