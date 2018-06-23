Kepong MP claims Chief Secretary ordered to bulldoze approval on land sale

Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng speaks to media during a press conference in Kepong June 23, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 ― Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng accused today former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak of instructing the chief secretary to the government to “bulldoze” approval for a questionable land sale.

Speaking to a press conference today, Lim said originally, the 80-acre parcel (36 acres pond and 44 acres land) in Taman Wahyu was reserved as a flood retention pond for the Northern Kuala Lumpur and Kepong district, but it was sold in 2015 to Utusan Malaysia and Umno-linked company Sun and Sons Sdn Bhd.

“After we exposed this (last week), Ali Hamsa met us together with the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and the Federal Territories Land Office Director. In the meeting Ali disclosed a few things,” Lim said, referring to Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Ali Hamsa.

“When the Umno-linked company and Utusan Malaysia applied for the land, then prime minister Najib asked Ali Hamsa to bulldoze the approval. When the government offered a premium (price), the two buyers asked for a 30 per cent discount.

“Najib again asked Ali to consider it, which means, Najib minuted in the letter to please give consideration of premium to the two buyers,” said Lim, adding that no open tender exercise was conducted.

At that time the market value for land in Kepong was between RM250 per square feet and RM360 per square feet. Lim said the value of the transacted price was at RM68 per square feet, but was unsure whether or not the 30 per cent discount was factored in or approved by the government.

In total, the land was sold at RM237,142,547 to the two companies, well below the market price. Lim said both parties almost immediately flipped the land and sold it off to developer Perdana ParkCity Sdn Bhd.

Perdana ParkCity then entered a joint venture with China-based Fortune 500 developer Country Garden to develop it into 14,000 luxurious condominium units. Lim said he found this to be an insult to injury, claiming the development had no plans to benefit locals.

“The word 'luxurious condominiums' was used by Ali Hamsa. He said he didn't know the land was going to be used to develop 14,000 luxurious condominiums. There's no affordable housing, no public utilities, no public buildings, no utilities whatever.

“I have asked Ali and he has agreed to put the project on hold until an agreement is reached between all parties including the developer, the China-owned company, government agencies and myself,” said Lim.

The DAP MP said he would lodge a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) against Najib.

Lim's team has plans to get DBKL to impose more conditions on the developers to fulfill their social responsibility and meet local needs.

Since the property is also part of Kuala Lumpur's flood mitigation programme, his team also wants the Drainage and Irrigation Department (JPS) to monitor the development, especially since the developers have reclaimed some of the retention pond.

“More than half the retention pond has been reclaimed by the developers. Their plans show that they want to build houses on stilts on the pond. In order for the pond to retain its current capacity, the developers will now have to make the pond deeper.

“We must make sure the pond functions well in the long term and not jeopardise Kuala Lumpur,” said Yee Poh Ping, one of the DAP lawmaker's team members who was also at the press conference.