Zambry: Learn from GE14 failure

Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir says that internal issues among party members were among the reasons why BN lost the state. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

LUMUT, June 23 ― Perak Barisan Nasional (BN) chief Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir told party members today to learn from the coalition’s failure in the 14th general election.

Zambry, in his speech at the launch of Lumut Umno Wanita, Pemuda and Puteri annual general meeting, said that internal issues among party members were among the reasons why BN lost the state.

“We could have won five seats which are Behrang, Selama, Titi Serong, Kubu Gajah and Chenderiang.

“But, component party members who were unhappy with the choice of election candidates caused the winnable seats to be lost,” he said.

Zambry said if party members came out in masses and voted with unity, then they could have won the seats.

“We lost all these seats in a majority below 1,000 votes. In Behrang we lost by 400 votes, in Titi Serong lost by 106, and in Chenderiang we lost by 39 votes.

“If we won all the five seats, we would have 32 state seats and enough to form a government,” he said.

Despite the defeat, Zambry said that there were still some positives results as they won 11 parliamentary seats, which was the highest among other states.

“Considering all things, including the tsunami which roared from south to north, I think we did well as we managed to create a standstill with Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“We have 27 seats and PH have 29 while PAS have 3. But, only after the crossover by some assemblymen we lost,” he said.

Two Umno state representatives defected to PH after the May 9 election, allowing it to form the Perak government.

Zambry urged party members to take heed and learn from the defeat.

“Now that we are not the government, this will be a test of who we are, our path, who are our friends and enemies.

“We have to be more united than before. We admit our defeat, but failure is not permanent,” he said.