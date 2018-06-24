A look at post-Summit Singapore

JUNE 24 — THE summit is long over and the global media’s spotlight has moved on. But now that the dust has settled, we are well poised to ponder what the implications and impact of the entire exercise was.

From the carefully thought-out menu (allowing each man to eat what he is comfortable with while showcasing a culturally diverse selection) to a carefully-orchestrated glowing skyline -- it was quintessentially Singaporean from start to finish: well-oiled, efficient and shiny.

Perhaps the only glitch was the criticism that followed our foreign minister’s seemingly over-eager selfie with the North Korean leader.

The eventual outcome of the Trump-Kim Summit may not amount to a major breakthrough though.

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un (L) shakes hands with US President Donald Trump (R) at the start of their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. — Picture by AFP

Kim Jong-Un made some reassuring noises (and revealed a fantastic signature) while Trump flexed and posed while clearly vying for the ultimate deal.

However, in terms of meaningful progress one major player was missing from Singapore’s immaculately put-together table. Where was China?

Invisible but exerting an incredible gravitational pull,China remains key to any successful negotiation with North Korea (as seen by Kim’s swift post-summit sojourn to China).

Where China stood on the Trump-Kim meeting in Singapore is unclear.

Over the past few months, it has become clear that China is not best pleased with the Little Red Dot. Weeks ago, there was criticism from the mainland that Singapore Airlines had failed to indicate that Taiwan is a province of China on its in-flight maps.

This may seem like a small issue but there is clearly tension in the CN-SG relationship.

By further engaging with Donald Trump and his schemes for regional deals, Singapore appears to have once again made clear that it will remain close to the US even as China rises.

But as tension between China, the US and Russia escalates our position becomes less and less tenable.

From the warm welcome Donald Trump received in Singapore, it looks like we might have picked our side but for how long can we remain close to a distant US?

While the recent summit raises our profile as a neutral moderator, we cannot hope to contain or mitigate the interests of the major powers alone.

It is only by working together as a regional grouping that we can truly exert pressure on and negotiate for our interests with the major powers.

However over the last few weeks, we ‘ ve seen Malaysia ‘s new government already begin to ta lk about beat ing Sinapore. And as instability looms and continues in Thailand and Indonesia, our prospect of working together to make an impact on the worlds power calculus diminishes daily.

This I believe is the real calling for our nation’s diplomatic efforts, to spearhead not only Trump-Kim summits but regional summits drawing our neighbouring leaders closer together to present a united front to the world.