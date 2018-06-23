Two killed, six injured in three-vehicle crash on East Coast Expressway

KUANTAN, June 23 — Two family members died, while six others were injured in a crash involving three vehicles at Km 233.6 on the East Coast Expressway (LPT1) near the Kuantan Rest and Recreation area here, at midnight, according to police.

In the accident at about 12.05am, the victims Hamzah Hitam, 77, and his grandson Muhammad Hairi Khosni, 18, who were in the back seat of the Perodua Alza multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) died on the spot.

Four other family members who sustained injuries were the driver of the MPV Khosni Kamit, 54, who is a staff of the Social Welfare Department, his wife Nor Haliza Hamzah, 50, her sister Nor Haslina, 52, and the couple’s son Muhammad Haziq, 24, who fractured the right thigh.

Pahang Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department head Supt Kamarulzaman Jusoh said the others injured were the driver of a Toyota Hilux four-wheel drive, Wazir Baharudin, 46, and his friend, Muhammad Ishak Ismail, 54.

‘However, the driver of another MPV Perodua Alza, Faiq Ibrahim, 28, his wife, Norhidayah Boriak, 25, their six-month-old son, Muhammad Firash Nawfal, and Faiq’s younger brother Mohd Firdaus, 24, escaped unhurt,” he said when contacted here, today.

Khosni and his family were on their way to Kelantan from Rengit, Johor when on arriving at the scene of the accident he is believed to have slowed down his vehicle before it was rammed from behind by the Toyoto Hilux. ”Due to the intense impact, the MPV slammed into another MPV in front on the left lane of the road, instantly killing the two victims.

The two bodies were sent to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital while the injured also sought treatment at the same hospital.

Meanwhile, in Johor Baru, a mother and son were killed when their car collided with a four-wheel drive vehicle at Km 8 Jalan Pontian-Kukup here, last night.

In the 10.10 pm incident, the victims, Norasmah Ab Karim, 37, from Kampung Serkat Timor Serkat, Pontian and her son, four-year-old son Muhammad Azqullah Azhar, died on the spot, while her husband, Azhar Zainal, 39, who was driving sustained head injuries and is currently being treated at the Pontian Hospital.

Norasmah’s another son, Muhammad Aizat, 10, and his grandmother Noraini Sulaiman, 60, who were also injured are also being treated at the same hospital.

Pontian district police chief, Supt Mustafa Bakri Salleh said the incident was believed to have occurred when the four-wheel drive vehicle driven by a man did not stop for the car when coming out of a junction, causing a collision with Norasmah’s car.

The driver and three passengers in the four-wheel drive vehicle escaped unhurt but the Johor Bahru Magistrate’s Court has issued a four-day remand order on the driver to facilitate investigations under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless driving. — Bernama