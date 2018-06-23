Shahrizat quits politics

Outgoing Wanita Umno chief Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil (centre) said she had relinquished all her positions in Umno, including at the branch, division, and national levels.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — Outgoing Wanita Umno chief Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil announced today that she was retiring from politics.

Shahrizat did not defend her position in the Umno party election this year and said she had relinquished all her positions in the Malay nationalist party, including at the branch, division, and national levels.

“One thing in politics, we must know when to leave,” Shahrizat told reporters at the Umno headquarters here during polling for the Wanita, Youth and Puteri wings.

“I’ve been around a long time. I feel that for me, I must know when to leave. This is the time for me to leave to make way for younger, fresher faces,” said the former women, family and community development minister.

MORE TO COME