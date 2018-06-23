Three kidnapping suspects detained in Miri

Miri police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah said the three local men, aged 36, 39 and 46, were arrested on Friday. — AFP pic

MIRI, June 23 — Police have arrested three suspects believed to be involved in the kidnapping of a local man at a business premises in Coco Cabana, Marina Bay at 11.30pm last Thursday.

Miri police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah said the three local men, aged 36, 39 and 46, were arrested yesterday, two of them at 3am and another at 3pm.

“The abducted victim’s employer lodged a police report on Thursday, saying the victim was forcibly taken away from his place of work,” Lim said in a statement here, today.

Police immediately launched a search for the 36-year-old victim who worked as a sound system technician and found him safe and sound in front of a shopping centre here.

“Initial investigations revealed that the kidnap was carried out by a former employer who accused the victim of misappropriating the company’s money before quitting to work with the current employer,” he said.

The three suspects have been remanded for four days until Tuesday to facilitate investigations. — Bernama