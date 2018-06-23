Terengganu MP initiates clean-up effort on beaches littered with rubbish

Wakaf Mempelam assemblyman Wan Sukairi Wan Abdullah (right) and a volunteer collect garbage at the Kuala Ibai beach in Kuala Terengganu June 23, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, June 23 — Terengganu is famous for its beautiful beaches that turned the state into a favourite holiday destination for both local and foreign tourists alike.

However, due to poor civic-mindedness among the visitors, the stretch of the beaches are often littered with garbage despite rubbish bins being provided.

Bernama check at the Kuala Ibai beach revealed that there were visitors who intentionally left their rubbish including disposable diapers indiscriminately even though there were bins provided.

One of the visitors, Nor Akhmar Mohd Dagang, 37, said the lack of concern for maintaining the cleanliness and the environment among local visitors were seen as main contributors for such incidents.

“People come to the beach then leave their rubbish — water bottles, plastic and disposable diapers — indiscriminately, regardless how many more bins will be provided it will make no difference due to poor civic-mindedness,” said Nor Akhmar, a civil servant, when met by Bernama.

Elsewhere, trader Asrol Hisyam Mohd Alias, 37, said that it would be useless if the government provided various facilities and campaigns should parents failed to educate their family members about the responsibility of maintaining cleanliness in public places.

Meanwhile, Kuala Terengganu Member of Parliament Ahmad Amzad Mohamed @Hashim said the culture of garbage disposal on the beach should be rectified as it had not been addressed for a long time.

Hence, he and two state assemblymen, namely, Ahmad Shah Mohamed (Bandar) and Wan Sukairi Wan Abdullah (Wakaf Mempelam), took the initiative to collect rubbish with members of the public at the beach as a way to foster civic-mindedness among visitors. — Bernama