Paris Fashion Week goes bold on catwalk beauty

A unique face mask at Rick Owens. — AFP pic

PARIS, June 23 — As the Spring/Summer 2019 menswear shows rolled into Paris this week, the French capital put its best foot forward — particularly when it came to statement runway beauty looks. Here are some of the most striking so far.

Rick Owens

US designer Rick Owens took an abstract approach to catwalk beauty, covering some of his models’ faces with embellished stockings that doubled up as striking masked accessories. Others had their hair styled into Goth-like curtains, or pulled up into gravity-defying spikes.

Facetasm

Split-personality hair and monochrome makeup were on the agenda at Facetasm, where dewy complexions and fiery orange hues made for a striking beauty look.

Walter Van Beirendonck

Full-on face paint was the main makeup tool used at Walter Van Beirendonck, with the models sporting myriad bold and abstract designs in vibrant colours.

Louis Vuitton

Faces were scrubbed clean at Virgil Abloh’s debut Louis Vuitton show, making the models’ hair the main beauty focal point. Styles ranged from short buzz cuts to loose, shoulder-length curls that softened the aesthetic.

GMBH

Glossy skin and razor-sharp eyeliner made for a polished look at GMBH, but natural, unfussy hair kept the overall effect soft and low-key. — AFP-Relaxnews