Top 10 destinations US travellers are flying to this summer

NEW YORK, June 23 ― Cancun is the top-selling destination for air travel this summer among US travellers.

That's according to Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC), which looked at the number of roundtrip airfare tickets purchased from US travel agencies to worldwide destinations.

The results are based on tickets for travel between Memorial Day, May 28 and Labor Day, September 3.

Thanks to a robust economy, air travel is predicted to increase this summer compared to 2017, and there has also been a slight dip in airfare prices, says ARC.

Here are the top 10 summer destinations for US travellers this year:

1. Cancun, Mexico

2. Orlando, FL

3. New York, NY

4. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

5. London, England

6. Las Vegas, NV

7. Seattle, WA

8. Honolulu, HI

9. Chicago, IL

10. Los Angeles, CA ― AFP-Relaxnews