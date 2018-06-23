Bursa likely to trade sideways next week

Datuk Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus and Lim Guan Eng attend a press conference at the Finance Ministry in Putrajaya June 22, 2018. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — Bursa Malaysia is likely to trade sideways next week as investors adopt a wait-and-see approach on the policy adjustment undertaken by the new government.

Hermana Capital Bhd Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer Datuk Nazri Khan Adam Khan said policy adjustments such as changes in the government-linked companies (GLCs) heads remained one of the key reasons that put investors on the sidelines.

“The move will involve many senior GLCs heads whom the foreign funds have known very well for years.

“The (expected) changes hence prompt the foreign funds to stay on the sidelines, to await more clarity on the government’s next steps,” he told Bernama.

Nevertheless, Nazri Khan hoped the key index would stay above the support level of 1,680-point next week owing to the country’s robust economic and financial fundamentals.

On the appointment of Datuk Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus as the new Governor of Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), he believed the announcement would give a boost to the local market.

“Prior to this, Datuk Nor Shamsiah served as the Deputy Governor.

“With her vast experience in the industry, the appointment will definitely boost the confidence of foreign funds in the market,” he added.

Yesterday, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng announced that Nor Shamsiah has been appointed as the new BNM Governor for a term of five years, effective from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2023.

Nor Shamsiah was the Deputy Governor of BNM from 2010 until 2016. She recently served as Assistant Director of the Monetary and Capital Markets Division of the International Monetary Fund.

For the week just-ended, the local bourse trended mostly lower in line with regional peers, mainly weighed by the US-China trade spat and foreign selling in emerging markets including Malaysia.

However, the fall was halted by the new Governor appointment yesterday, lifting the market to end the week on a firmer tone from a 15-month low of 1,692.32 registered at close on Thursday.

On a Friday-to-Thursday basis, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI was 67.63 points easier at 1,694.15 from 1,761.78.

The market was traded half-day last Thursday and closed on Friday for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holiday.

The FBM Emas Index declined 405.32 points to 11,973.46, the FBMT100 Index slumped 406.14 points to 11,758.64, the FBM 70 fell 266.53 points to 14,561.80 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index lost 431.82 points to 12,041.89.

The FBM Ace was 50.86 points lower at 5,267.46 .

On a sectoral basis, the Finance Index dipped 637.88 points to 16,854.96, the Plantation Index reduced 272.89 points to 7,509.76 and the Industrial Index slid 46.28 points to 3,118.97.

Weekly turnover widened to 10.19 billion units worth RM11.81 billion against 8.71 billion units worth RM9.83 billion previously.

Main market volume jumped to 6.22 billion shares worth RM10.96 billion from 5.59 billion shares worth RM9.17 billion.

Warrants turnover improved to 2.44 billion units valued at RM590.20 million from 1.86 billion units valued at RM424.42 million.

The ACE market volume expanded to 1.51 billion shares worth RM259.44 million versus 1.26 billion shares worth RM234.38 million. — Bernama