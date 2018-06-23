Rozman not defending Labuan Umno chief’s post

Barisan Nasional candidate Datuk Rozman Isli said he was now focusing on putting Labuan’s economy back on track both in the short and long term development plan. — Bernama pic

LABUAN, June 23 — Labuan Member of Parliament Datuk Rozman Isli has confirmed he will not defend the post of Labuan Umno division chief in the party elections on June 30.

Senator Datuk Bashir Alias, who is Rozman’s deputy, is expected to vie for the post.

Rozman said he was now focusing on putting Labuan’s economy back on track both in the short and long term development plan.

He said under the current political scenario, he preferred to play an active community and economic role to see Labuan be on par with other states in the country.

“I plan to meet Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal on what are their plans for Labuan in the economic development,” he told Bernama here today. — Bernama