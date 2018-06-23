Umno wings’ delegate meeting starts today

Delegates of Umno Wanita, Pemuda and Puteri will elect their leaders at the divisional and central levels through two different ballot papers in separate meetings to be held in the morning. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — The Wanita Umno, Youth and Puteri movements began their respective delegates meeting and election simultaneously in 191 divisions at 9 am today.

Delegates of Wanita Umno, Youth and Puteri will elect their leaders at the divisional and central levels through two different ballot papers in separate meetings to be held in the morning.

The first ballot paper is for the election of the chief, vice chief and 15 executive committee members of the wings at the divisional level while another ballot paper is to elect the respective wings’ leadership at the central level for the posts of permanent chairman, deputy permanent chairman, chief, vice chief and 25 executive committee members.

For the Wanita Umno movement, three candidates are eligible to contest as Wanita chief, namely Tan Sri Siti Zaharah Sulaiman, Datuk Noraini Ahmad and Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun while four others will vie for the post of Wanita vice chief.

A total of 81 candidates are vying for posts in the executive committee, two candidates for the post of Wanita permanent chairman and four candidates for the deputy permanent chairman’s post.

In the Umno Youth movement, 207 candidates are contesting with two vying for the post of the permanent chairman, three for the deputy permanent chairman’s post, nine for the Youth chief’s post and nine for the Youth vice chief’s post and the rest for posts in the executive committee.

Nine individuals are contesting for the post of Youth chief, including Youth vice chief Khairul Azwan Harun, supreme council member Datuk Asyraf Wadji Dusuki, Pahang Youth chief Mohd Shahar Abdullah and the controversial Sungai Besar Division chief Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos.

The post of Puteri chief will see a contest between Puteri vice chief Datuk Zahida Zarik Khan and Puteri exco member Nor Hazreena Mohamad Hashim.

Five other candidates will vie for the post of vice chief, 71 candidates for posts in the executive committee and two for the permanent chairman’s post.

The post of deputy permanent chairman was won unopposed by Salbiah Saari. — Bernama