Sze Women of Hope: Empowering refugees through artisanal products

KUALA LUMPUR, 24 June — At weekend bazaars and on the Internet, artisanal products are in abundance. You will be attracted to these pretty items, most of them with background stories.

If you come across non-profit organisation Sze Women of Hope at the bazaar, stop and buy something, whether it’s a simple batik covered notebook or even a cross-stitch clutch. You can also make an effort to visit their Pudu showroom, or search for their online shop, (https://szewomenofhope.com) and contribute by buying an item.

Made by the Rohingya refugees, these necklaces are made from rolled string

By buying their artisanal products, you will be helping refugee women to have better living conditions, feel empowered and be proud of their heritage.

As per the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner of Refugees) website, there’s currently 157,580 refugees registered with them, as of end May. About 86 per cent are from Myanmar with different ethnicities, like the Rohingyas, Chins, Mon, Karen, Kachin and so forth. Displaced from their countries, these refugees face difficult times here as they aren’t allowed to work. It’s through social initiatives like this one that they can make money to fund their families.

It took many attempts to ensure this bracelet formed from rolled string would be marketable

Behind each pretty necklace made by the Rohingya refugees, you will be surprised that it’s made from a cord sourced from your local hardware shop

Sze Women of Hope is an initiative of fashion designer, Pearly Wong. The non-profit organisation was officially set up in April last year even though it’s been in existence longer, as an informal project.

Wong who started her own fashion label, Pearly Wong, tells us she’s always been committed to more than just fashion. When she was studying in New York at the Fashion Institute of Technology, she also took up an advanced certificate in sustainable entrepreneurship. “I think every designer has their own aesthetic. And I like fashion with a cause, rather than just fashion.” She tries to instil principles such as fair trade and sustainable practices in her work.

Ever since she debuted in 2012, Wong has made a name for herself locally and internationally, for her monochromatic and ethically conscious fashion pieces. In 2013, she was awarded the winner of Fashion Pitch, an award given to young fashion designers in Malaysia. In January 2015, she brought her fashion collection to the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Berlin.

These beautiful cross stitch clutches are made by the Chin women who usually do cross stitch as a hobby to fashion clothes and handkerchiefs

Cushion covers with traditional fabric will be perfect for any home or as a gift

“It’s a whole circle as I was using single mothers. We slowly wanted to transition to artisanal refugees, as we realised there’s a lot of them who need jobs,” she said. Even though the initiative is good, it takes much more effort for Wong to give back to these refugees with her fashion label. In fact, most fashion designers prefer to take the cheaper and more efficient route, to use foreign labour in say, Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

“We started out with Hello Sze, a brand that sells ethical stuff. The initiative is called Sze Women of Hope as Sze is my middle name,” she explained. Currently, the project is run by Wong and her business partner, Kenny Teng. She is in charge of the design elements while Teng helps out with the finance side.

In August last year, Wong decided to do a fashion show with a difference, featuring a giveback initiative to the refugees. Leveraging on her relationship with leading Swiss watch brand, CORUM (she’s their brand ambassador), she presented Pearly Wong Sze Women of Hope fashion show in Publika. “We worked with the refugees from Pakistan and Myanmar to make clothes and purses for the show.”

Wear this fabric bag for a good cause (left). The Kachin women are commissioned by Surya Bags to sew these colourful yoga bag (right)

The sewing for these bags is incredibly labour intensive (left). Batik aprons will brighten up your kitchen (right)

Later that month, UNHCR approached them to join their Women Empowerment Project. Under the six-month programme, they were tasked to help develop products for the refugee women. Wong adds, “We come in to help them to make it more marketable.” Aside from Sze Women of Hope, the agency also engaged other local NGOs like Earth Heir and Same Skies to work with these refugee groups, to create sustainable livelihood initiatives. “We finished the project in March but we continue to make the products to sell as this is our commitment to the refugees,” explained Wong.

For this project, they had two design interns from INTI and Raffles Design School working on ideas and the marketability of the products. “We will come up with the designs, then we pass it to a number of volunteers to ask them to see what they are willing to buy.”

Once these designs are approved, they are taught to the refugees. Rather than just give them the instructions, Wong takes the time to run workshops to teach them colour theory, textures and the foundation of quality control -- all to empower them. “If we just ask them to follow, it’s just for us. If we go away then they have nothing,” she said.

Try this ethnic purse to brighten up your outfit

Pick up these scented candles in different fragrances from vanilla, lavender and coconut

Not all the products are successful though. “What works on paper, cost wise, it may not appeal to customers.” For instance, threaded ribbons around Indian bangles just don’t sell well, even though it appeals to Wong. Sometimes, the products also need many changes, like the rolled string necklaces and bracelets. Using an industrial cord sourced from the hardware shop, the thread is rolled to create pretty accessories. Initially, the thread wasn’t right so they had to change it. Later, the clasp for the accessories had to also be changed. Their hard work in perfecting it though has paid off, as the accessories made by the Rohingyas are selling pretty well.

Scattered all around Pudu, you will find centres for the different ethic groups from Myanmar. Each group has their own specialty products. Wong explained, “With the Myanmar groups, they have to choose something that is very distinct and different from each other.” There are also many initiatives like Tanma Federation that also works together with Sze Women of Hope.

For instance, the Chin women will make cross-stitch clutches and the batik products. As homemakers back in Myanmar, they used to do cross-stitch at home to produce items for themselves, like clothes and handkerchiefs. The organisation will help them by providing the fabric and materials like embroidery threads to produce the items.

The Mon people produce handmade natural soaps including their traditional, thanaka

Their batik covered notebooks are popular picks

In addition, they also produce various batik products ranging from bags, bookmarks and notebooks. The choice to use batik, rather than other types of fabric, was mainly driven by its appeal to the expatriate community. Wong will help teach them how to sew the bags, a labour intensive project. Occasionally, they’ll follow samples to sew the products. For the batik products, the fabric is either purchased or donated from other organisations.”It’s either the trash bin or us,” said Wong. Sadly, they are hampered by costs, so it’s an uphill battle too.

For the Mon people, they make candles and soaps. These skills were previously taught to them by an entrepreneur who wanted them to help make candles for her own business. For the candles, they offer coconut, lavender and vanilla. Previously packaged in closed glass lids that are too old fashioned according to Wong, they have moved to the more modern looking shot glasses. In addition, they also make natural handmade soaps and their traditional beauty product, thanaka.

Eponymously related to the Myanmar community, it is made by grinding the bark and roots of the tree. “When you go to Myanmar, you will see them using this sunscreen on their face,” explained Wong. Not only does it protect the skin from sunlight, the paste is believed to have a cooling effect on the body. For the Kachin, they focus on sewing baby products and yoga bags.

Wine bags and bottle covers sewn by the refugees

Easy to carry bags emblazoned with traditional fabrics

With the Rohingyas, it’s tough since they are more timid and illiterate. To reach out to them, Wong will print out pictures of say a pair of scissors with its name, allowing them to refer to it. Simple things, like what is glue, colours, textures and good finishing is also explained to them.

The organisation is powered by volunteers. They also have tie-ups with the expatriate community, who donate items to them. Wong admits, she often ropes in her friends to help out with this enterprise. Some donate products, like KintryCo, PoP’s Eatery and Ling’s Kitchen. They also volunteer their knowledge to give them talks on leadership or even baking classes. Wong welcomes volunteers to visit them to pass to them knowledge, as much as they can to empower these women and the children. “The more people who come means they have more resources to tap out to the market,” she said.

Moving forward, Wong intends to hit the export market with fashion trade shows for the artisanal products. So far, she explained that they are unable to sustain their cause just by attending local bazaars. She hopes to leverage on her own brand, Pearly Wong. “I used to own a shop in Berlin. I have an agent in Hong Kong so my label is selling around the world, so I hope to tap into it.”

These bags are made from traditional fabrics by the Myanmar refugees (left). Workshops are held to teach them how to do things like beading (right)

A recent experiment in Singapore saw them getting good sales for their artisanal products, as many were supportive of the cause. Who knows, maybe the cause may attract a do-gooder company and as Wong hopes, generates enough jobs to fund the refugee families.

