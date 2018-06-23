Jeep unveils images of new Renegade Trailhawk and Limited models

The 2019 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk will go on sale across Europe in September of this year. ― AFP pic

LONDON, June 23 ― Jeep is putting quite a lot of focus on improving its lot in the European market after a pretty poor set of results in 2017, and the refreshed 2019 Renegade is at the forefront of its plans and hopes for bigger sales. Now Jeep has released some more information and lots of images of the new Renegade in Limited and Trailhawk trims to whet appetites further ahead of the new model's launch.

The Limited and Trailhawk models have new front fascias featuring dark LED and Xenon lighting similar to that already seen on the Jeep Wrangler JL. The bumper on the Limited version gets more body-coloured panels with new indicators, fog lights and a lower air intake. Beyond the new lighting arrangements, the only significant alteration to the front of the Trailhawk is the omission of a bright red front tow hook. Both models feature new taillights at the back, although the rear bumpers appear to be unchanged. The Renegade in its Limited form will also now come with 19-inch alloy wheels.

Under the hood the Renegade will come with a number of new petrol and diesel engines. The smallest unit will be a three-cylinder 1.0-litre developing a modest 120 horsepower, but there will also be a 1.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder available in 150 and 180 horsepower variants. There will still be diesels available for the refreshed Renegade, which will be 1.6-litre and 2.0-litre turbocharged units. There's plenty of choice as far as gearboxes are concerned too as there will be a six-speed manual, a six-speed dual-clutch and a nine-speed automatic.

Although the Jeep is less of a soft-roader and more of a proper off-roader than many of its rivals, most models will still be front-wheel drive as standard. However, there will be two four-wheel drive systems available, with one of them being a more sophisticated variation reserved for the off-road focused Trailhawk.

The 2019 Jeep Renegade will be available in Sport, Longitude, Limited and Trailhawk versions and goes on sale across Europe in September of this year. ― AFP-Relaxnews