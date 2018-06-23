Netflix commissions 'Dear White People' season 3 (VIDEO)

‘Dear White People’ made its TV debut in April 2017. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 23 ― A third season of biting comedy drama Dear White People is on its way, according to a video teaser from show distributor Netflix.

Announced by the show's narrator, Giancarlo Esposito, who was first seen in the final episode of May's season 2, Dear White People is returning to Netflix on an undisclosed date ― probably April or May 2019, if previous seasons are anything to go by.

The show follows a cadre of students at the exclusive Winchester College, where a minority of African-American students are attempting to fit in, stand out, or press for change among a mainly Caucasian population of students and staff.

Season 1 was adapted from Justin Simien's 2014 college campus feature film, also called Dear White People, and debuted towards the end of April 2017.

Simien stayed with the show as one of its writers and directors. Likewise several cast members from the movie reprised their roles, including Brandon P. Bell, Marque Richardson, and Ashley Blaine Featherson.

Logan Browning (Hit the Floor) and John Patrick Amedori (The Butterfly Effect) were among those coming in while the film's Tessa Thompson, Teyonah Parris and Tyler James Williams went on to Thor: Ragnarok, Chi-Raq and The Walking Dead respectively. ― AFP-Relaxnews