Report: DAP’s Yeo, PPBM’s Syed Saddiq tipped as ministers

Local daily The Star reported that the list of names for Cabinet positions named Yeo Bee Yin (pic) as energy, green technology and water minister. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — A list of names for Cabinet positions includes young lawmakers like DAP’s Yeo Bee Yin and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (PPBM) Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, a report said.

Local daily The Star reported that the list, which Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad recently submitted to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, named Yeo, 35, as energy, green technology and water minister, and 25-year-old Syed Saddiq as youth and sports minister.

PKR’s Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah and Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail were said to be the new foreign minister and the domestic trade and consumers affairs minister respectively.

PKR vice-president and Kuala Langat MP Dr Xavier Jayakumar was said to take on the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry portfolio, while the other PKR representative on the list includes Selengau MP Baru Bian from Sarawak as works minister.

Seputeh MP Teresa Kok from DAP is also on the list, but it is uncertain which portfolio she will helm.

“It will be useful for the tourism minister to be able to speak Mandarin as one of Malaysia’s biggest tourism markets is China,” a source was quoted telling The Star, who said Kok may hold the Federal Territories or tourism minister post.

The source told the English daily that Kok’s personality and experience as Selangor state executive councillor in charge of Investments, trade and industry from 2008 to 2013 would be an added advantage.

Over on the Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) front, Datuk Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa was slotted as a minister in the prime minister’s department, while Shah Alam MP Khalid Samad was tipped to be minister as well.

The source said the names of several other ministerial candidates and deputy ministers were also submitted to the King.

“But names can be changed or shifted around and no one can be certain who becomes minister until Dr Mahathir announces the list some time next week,” said the source.