Shia LaBeouf signs up for David Ayer's thriller ‘Tax Collector’

Actor Shia LaBeouf will star in David Ayer's gritty crime thriller ‘Tax Collector’. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 23 ― The director of Fury is reuniting with one of his leading actors for a gritty crime thriller due in 2019.

Shia LaBeouf shot to fame in Michael Bay's first Transformers movie, then appeared one year later in 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, in a performance that garnered mixed reviews.

Since then he's played one of the leads in erotic art film Nymphomaniac, a wandering door-to-door salesperson in “American Honey,” the title character in the poorly received romantic drama Charlie Countryman, and a notably committed American tennis player in sports biopic Borg vs. McEnroe.

Not much is known about Ayer's project, save for its description as a “gritty crime thriller,” and that it is intended to mark a return to the earlier action thrillers he was involved in, Training Day and End of Watch, and that filming is to take place in Los Angeles this summer, before Ayer turns his attention towards a sequel to Bright, Netflix's contemporary fantasy cop thriller from December 2017.

Since directing LaBeouf, Brad Pitt, Jon Bernthal, Michael Peña and Logan Lerman in war movie Fury, Ayer filmed Suicide Squad and Bright, and signed up for follow-ups Gotham City Sirens and Bright 2.

LaBeouf is working with Bernthal again in adventure The Peanut Butter Falcon, alongside Dakota Johnson and Bruce Dern, while Honey Boy, which he also wrote, is due 2019. ― AFP-Relaxnews