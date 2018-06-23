Preserving Ipoh's heritage through sketches

Urban Sketchers Ipoh members aim to preserve heritage buildings around the town through their art. — Pictures Courtesy of Urban Sketchers Ipoh

IPOH, June 23 — Every Sunday, a group of people gather around various heritage buildings in Ipoh.

Known as the Urban Sketchers Ipoh, they are armed with sketch books, pens and paint, furiously going about trying to preserve the buildings through their art.

It started with only two members back in 2014 and now has about 100 people in the group.

A sketch of Jalan Sultan Iskandar.

Its leader Chin Kok Yan said the group meets every week and draws from 9.30am to noon.

“Sometimes we continued in the evening too.”

Speaking to Malay Mail recently, the advertising agency owner said there was no right or wrong way to sketch.

“As long as you have the interest, you are welcomed to join us.”

He said sketching can also be a good family activity.

“Instead of family members being preoccupied with their gadgets, parents can bring their children to join us.”

“Even if you do not bring art paper or pens and colour pencils, we provide them for you.”

Sketching in progress at an alleyway in Ipoh.

The 51-year-old admitted he was not a sketcher initially.

“I was more into photography but as time passed, I started to sketch. Taking photos is different from drawing. With photographs, you just need to snap at the right angle and be done with it.

“I wanted more. I wanted to sketch a building before it became dilapidated and sadly, Ipoh has many such buildings.”

The father of two ― a boy and a girl ― said he started sketching with his daughter in 2012.

“As I used to have a group of photography friends, I invited them to sketch with me.

“But over the years, not many stayed on. On the bright side, our group grew as news started to spread about us.”

Chin said the group’s name may be Urban Sketchers Ipoh but they had ventured outside the city to places such as Taiping and Kuala Kangsar.

“The rule of thumb is the buildings we sketch must have heritage value.”

Urban Sketchers, he added, started in the US in 2007.

“In Malaysia, there are Urban Sketchers at Johor, Penang, Kuala Lumpur, Sarawak and Sabah. There are also plans to set up a similar group in Kedah.”

An example of a sketch done by a participant of Urban Sketchers Ipoh.

Over the years, Chin had sketched more than 100 buildings and inevitably some are repeat sketches.

“One of the buildings I sketched that has changed is the row of pre-war shophouses at Kampung Kepayang in Simpang Pulai. Where there used to be a row of shophouses, only two units remain.”

Chin said the group is a close-knit one.

“We used to have a senior member. One day I went to Melaka to sketch and received news the member had passed on in his sleep. It affected me deeply.”

Chin is also glad the group had helped to mend the family ties of one member.

“There is a member who used to have problems with his siblings. They did not speak to each other and wished each other dead.

“But after joining us, the member started to open up his heart.

“He realised nothing is permanent and started to speak to his siblings again.

“This was after more than three decades of feud. I am glad the group has that (kind of) effect on the members.”

Those interested in Urban Sketchers Ipoh can join their Facebook page to stay updated on their programmes.