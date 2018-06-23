Rafizi: Pakatan confident of capturing Terengganu, Kelantan in GE15

Rafizi said Pakatan Harapan is confident of capturing the east coast states from PAS in the 15th general election. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KEMAMAN, June 22 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) is confident of capturing Terengganu and Kelantan from PAS in the 15th general election (GE15).

Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) vice-president, Mohd Rafizi Ramli said he believed that PH had a great opportunity to take over Terengganu in the next GE, as the federal government was now led by PH.

He also requested his fellow colleagues not to blame the voters and accept the fact that the voters feel closer to a party such as PAS, which has served them for a longer time.

“I have told my friends in Pakatan (PH) that Insyallah (we can win the states). We have (now) won at the federal level. Before this, we had been campaigning from Perlis to Johor and I rarely came back here (to Terengganu)... I had said from before, that we should leave Kelantan and Terengganu alone first, and next time we will have a bigger opportunity.

“That is why I had promised to the other leaders that I will help bolster Pakatan Harapan’s chances of winning in Terengganu in the next election, and I will try my best,” he said in his speech at the PKR Air Putih state constituency Aidilfitri event here, today.

On PAS’ victory in Terengganu and Kelantan, Rafizi said PH leaders in Terengganu should strive to help the people regardless of which party they supported in GE14.

He added that Umno’s defeat in Terengganu was due to people rejecting former Malaysian prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s leadership.

“We have to accept the fact that the people recently made the decision to reject Datuk Seri Najib. It is clear that Malaysia has rejected (Najib)... It’s just that in Kelantan and Terengganu, PAS has been present and serving for much longer, and has a much stronger base compared to PH component parties.

“So we understand the feelings of the people, especially the voters on the fence, who felt if they voted for Pakatan, it might have given Umno a chance to win, that’s why they voted PAS,” he said. — Bernama