Zahid says will be in Bagan Datuk during Umno presidential debate

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Umno presidential candidate Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today he would be in Bagan Datuk on the night of a debate between two of his rivals for the position.

Zahid told broadcaster Astro Awani, which will host a debate between Umno presidential contenders Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah and Khairy Jamaluddin next Friday night — that he wanted to reflect on Umno information chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa’s view that such a debate was unnecessary as the party election was a “family matter”.

“However, if the intention is to not celebrate different points of view, which will cause Umno to be broken in three or two, I am willing to go ‘live’ from Bagan Datuk,” Zahid said during his interview with the television channel.

Zahid said that he wants to be with Bagan Datuk Umno representatives as he was very much a “grassroots leader”, who cared for their needs and would not sideline their interests.

Tengku Razaleigh had, this week, said that he would like to debate other candidates in the Umno presidential race.

Fellow candidate Khairy Jamaluddin welcomed the call for debate and said that it would demonstrate democracy in Umno.

The Umno presidential election will see a five-cornered battle instead of seven as speculated earlier, the party’s official nomination list revealed yesterday.

Mohamad Iqbal Mericair from the Bandar Tun Razak division and Mohd Yusof Musa from the Iskandar Puteri division will be the minnows joining Zahid, Khairy and Tengku Razaleigh.