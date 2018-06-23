Vida releases World Cup song (VIDEO)

Datuk Seri Vida performs at the launch of ‘Lavida Go Bola’ in Ipoh June 22, 2018. — Bernama pic

IPOH, June 22 — After her first two hits I Am Me and Lavida Raya, cosmetics millionaire Datuk Seri Vida is back with another one, this time themed after the 2018 World Cup.

With her deep passion for football as well as singing, Vida, whose real name is Datuk Ser Dr Hasmiza Othman released a reggae title Lavida Go Bola.

The song which features Vida and her daughter, ‘Cik B’ as well as artiste Mimi Fly, was completed a week before Hari Raya Aildilfitri with the lyrics composed by Cat Farish, Illegal, Mimi Fly and Mohd Hilmi.

Vida said the single took only four days to produce, including the creation of the music video.

“I chose the reggae genre so that the song can enliven this football season, and I want the people to enjoy listening to this fast beat song,” she said during a press conference held in conjunction with the launch of the song at Movie Animation Park Studios (MAPS) here, today.

According to her, although the cost of making the latest music video and song was not as high as her first single, it was very special, as the venue chosen to shoot the song was Perak Stadium, and she herself lived near there.

The song was uploaded on YouTube today and as of now, the music video has garnered over 50,000 views.

“I will continue to work after this although my voice is not that great, but I will never consider it a weakness, as long as people accept my work, why shouldn’t I continue,” she said.

Meanwhile, Cat Farish said Vida was very careful with the selection of the genre and lyrics of the song, although it was not too different from the previous two songs.

“Datuk Seri Vida knows what she wants and it’s a short and uncomplicated track which can attract people to listen,” he added. — Bernama