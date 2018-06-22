Khairy: Umno presidential debate shows party’s openness

Khairy said the debate would give candidates the chance to discuss Umno’s direction as well as their efforts to bring about changes to the party. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KULAI, June 22 — The proposed Umno presidential candidate debate programme will not affect the party badly but will instead show it as a party which practises openness.

Umno presidential candidate Khairy Jamaluddin, who is also its Youth chief, said the programme would give candidates the chance to discuss Umno’s direction as well as their efforts to bring about changes to the party.

“My decision and that of Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah (Ku Li) to attend the Umno presidential candidate debate is deemed negative, as though we are going to air the internal problems of the party.

“Actually, this debate will show how my ideas and those of Ku Li’s can regain the confidence of the people; if we retain our old ways and are not open, the people will not respect us,” he said.

Khairy was speaking to reporters at the Aidilfitri open house held by the former state assemblyman for Permai, Ali Mazat Salleh at his home here today.

Yesterday, Umno presidential candidate Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamid rejected the debate as he felt the internal problems of the party should not be discussed in public.

Today, Umno Information chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa was reported as saying the debate should not be held in public as it would do more harm than good to the party.

Khairy and Tengku Razaleigh, who is also Gua Musang Member of Parliament, are scheduled to appear in the one-hour programme at 9.30pm on June 29 on Astro Awani. — Bernama