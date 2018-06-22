Rihanna’s ‘Work’ and Bruno Mars’ ‘24K Magic’ reach a billion views on YouTube

‘Work’ is the fourth of Rihanna’s videos to break the billion-view mark on YouTube. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, June 22 — The two artists can both add another video to their list of clips viewed more than one billion times on YouTube.

Bruno Mars earns his fifth billion-topping clip on the video sharing site, with 24K Magic, adding to previous billion-busters Uptown Funk! with Mark Ronson, That’s What I Like, The Lazy Song and Just the Way You Are.

Watch Bruno Mars 24K Magic on YouTube: https://youtu.be/UqyT8IEBkvY

Among male artists, Billboard reports that Bruno Mars is now neck and neck with the Colombian singer Maluma, and comes just behind Justin Bieber in the top spot with six videos topping one billion views.

For Rihanna, Work is her fourth video to break the billion mark, after This Is What You Came For with Calvin Harris, Love The Way You Lie with Eminem and Diamonds. This brings her to a tie with Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry, who also have four videos in the billion-plus club.

Watch Rihanna Work on YouTube: https://youtu.be/HL1UzIK-flA — AFP-Relaxnews