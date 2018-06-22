We are ‘family’, no need for debates, says Umno man

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan attend an event in Seremban June 22, 2018. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, June 22 — Negri Sembilan Umno does not agree to the debate between candidates for the party elections as it would only expose internal issues to the public.

Its liaison chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan who is vying for the post of Umno deputy president said the party election could be described as a contest within the family and should be conducted in a proper manner.

“There is no need for a debate within a family because we are merely competing against each other.

“If the candidates have a strong strategy, there is no need to tell others (through a debate). It is important that Umno’s strategies and moves are not known to others,” he said at an Aidilfitri gathering and Introduction of the 2018 Umno Election candidates here today.

Also present were Umno acting president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, candidate for the post of deputy president Tan Sri Annuar Musa and several candidates for the post of vice-president.

Two Umno presidential candidates Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah and Khairy Jamaluddin had earlier agreed to the debate. — Bernama