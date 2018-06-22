Several parts of KL hit by strong winds, heavy rain

Strong winds blew off the roof of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Seri Pantai in Kampung Kerinchi. — Picture via Facebook/FahmiFadzil

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Heavy rain and strong winds hit the capital today causing trees to be uprooted in several areas, even ripping off a school roof.

A spokesman for the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department said that Bandar Manjalara, Bukit Kerinchi and Pantai Dalam, were among the affected areas.

Heavy rains around 4pm resulted in trees falling over vehicles. A tree crashed onto a Hyundai Veloster driven by a man at Villa Manja, Bandar Menjalara, but no injury was reported.

“In addition, strong winds blew off the roof of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Seri Pantai in Kampung Kerinchi,” he said.

He said the department had placed 11 officers and staff on standby for any eventuality. So far, traffic conditions around the capital were still under control, he added.

Meanwhile, Lembah Pantai Member of Parliament Fahmi Fadzil via his Facebook page also shared the incident saying that he had sought immediate action from Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

“Please be careful. The rain and strong winds have caused many trees to be uprooted, including Block E of the Kerinchi PPR in front of the University LRT station and Block 19 of Taman Bukit Angkasa. The roof of SMK Seri Pantai has also flown off.”

He said that after contacting DBKL, a team had been immediately deployed. He urged the public to call City Hall or reach him on Facebook, should they encounter any difficulties. — Bernama