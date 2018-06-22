Perlis Raja Muda calls on Muslims to cultivate helpful, loving culture

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin called on the people to maintain harmony and unity for the sake of the development of Muslims worldwide. ― Reuters pic

KANGAR, June 22 — Muslims need to cultivate a sense of mutual love and helpfulness with others, regardless of racial background said Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail.

He called on the people to maintain harmony and unity for the sake of the development of Muslims worldwide.

“Discord will not benefit us. Thus, let us pray for brotherhood and unity to prevail,” he said in a statement issued by Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) here today.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin, who is also MAIPs president left for Loh Duyong Mosque in Saladan, Thailand today to present tithe from MAIPs to the mosque.

He was accompanied by Raja Puan Muda Perlis Tuanku Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil and their children, Puteri Sharifah Khatreena Nuraniah Jamalullail, Puteri Sharifah Farah Adriana Jamalullail and Syed Sirajuddin Areeb Putra Jamalullail. — Bernama