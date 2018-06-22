Two men arrested on suspicion of molesting foreign tourists in Pulau Sapi

The suspects have been remanded for four days to facilitate investigations under Section 354 of the Penal Code.

KOTA KINABALU, June 22 — The police have detained two men in connection with the molest of two foreign tourists in Pulau Sapi here.

Kota Kinabalu City police chief ACP M. Chandra said the suspects, aged 23 and 25, were picked up about 10.50 am on Monday in Jesselton Point after the victims lodged a report on the day of the incident on Sunday.

“The victims, two sisters aged 25 and 27, claimed that they were molested by the boat operator and his friend while they were learning how to swim,” he said in a statement here today.

The suspects have been remanded for four days to facilitate investigations under Section 354 of the Penal Code. — Bernama