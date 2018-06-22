Stop playing up diving squad's party video, chef-de-mission says

Yesterday, the national diving squad issued a public apology following a video which went viral showing some of the athletes consuming alcohol during a party while they were at a training camp in China. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 ― The country’s chef-de-mission to the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta has called on all parties to cease playing up the 'alcohol party' issue involving national divers during their training camp in February.

Datuk Seri Abdul Azim Mohamad Zabidi regarded the matter as over.

“They have apologised. Enough said,” he replied, when asked to comment on seven athletes from the national diving squad who were found consuming alcohol and partying during Chinese New Year.

“This would not affect their participation in Indonesia (Asian Games). It was during a festive celebration and behind closed doors on (the squad’s) break day. Do not be too harsh, they are human beings too,” he told reporters after the appeals committee meeting for the Asian Games at Wisma OCM here, today.

Nevertheless, he advised national athletes to maintain self-discipline in and outside their training camps, to preserve their own image, as well as that of the country.

Yesterday, the national diving squad issued a public apology following a video which went viral showing some of the athletes consuming alcohol during a party while they were at a training camp in China.

The Amateur Swimming Union of Malaysia confirmed that three athletes in the Podium Programme ― Chew Yiwei, Pandelela Rinong and Nur Dhabitah Sabri as well as four junior athletes under the National Sports Council ― Hanis Nazirul Jaya Surya, Jellson Jabillin, Gabriel Gilbert Daim and Kimberly Bong were involved in the incident. ― Bernama