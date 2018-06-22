Police looking for two suspects who robbed bank in Setapak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — The police are on the hunt for two individuals believed to be involved in an armed robbery which saw RM17,500 stolen from a bank at Jalan Genting Klang, Setapak here this afternoon.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Mohamad Roy Suhaimi Sarif said in the 3.56pm incident, a suspect wearing a mask entered the bank and pointed a gun-like object at the bank’s staff before fleeing with money kept in one of the counter drawers.

“The suspect escaped with an accomplice waiting on a motorcycle outside the bank.

“No shots were fired and seven bank employees and two customers who were in the bank during the incident, were not harmed,” he said when met by reporters here.

He said initial investigations revealed that an unarmed Nepalese security guard was at the entrance of the premises while an armed local security guard was inside the bank during the incident.

Mohamad Roy added that all possibilities including the involvement of bank staff and customers were also being investigated. — Bernama