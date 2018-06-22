Jamal Yunos says he’ll surrender to cops if elected Umno Youth chief

Jamal released another vide tonight. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Sungai Besar Umno chief Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos, who is on the run from the law, claimed he would go to a police station if he won the Umno Youth chief post in the party election tomorrow.

Jamal claimed that he was still in the country.

“Don’t worry. Tomorrow if I win the Umno Youth chief post, the next day I will go to the station,” Jamal said in a video sent to the media.

“No problem. I won’t run way. I’m steady. It’s because they want to set me up that I ran away.”

Jamal escaped from hospital last month after he was charged with three offences. One was causing a public nuisance for allegedly smashing beer bottles in front of the Selangor state secretariat building last year, while the other two offences related to firearms and rioting.