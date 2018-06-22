Salahuddin: NFC to use new implementation model

Salahuddin said Malaysia was also likely to emulate the implementation model practised by countries such as New Zealand, Australia and Thailand. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, June 22 — The rebranding of the National Feedlot Centre (NFC) project will begin with the establishment of a new implementation model that can ensure the increase supply of the local beef by 30 per cent.

Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Salahuddin Ayub said the ministry would get feedback from stakeholders first before finalising the model.

He said the country was also likely to emulate the implementation model practised by New Zealand, Australia, China, India and Thailand when undertaking such project.

“I believe this project can be successful if there is no malpractice,” he told reporters after attending the Pulai parliamentary Aidilfitri open house here today. — Bernama