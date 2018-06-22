Police detain two men for breaking into Jamal’s home

On Sunday, Jamal’s home in Ampang was broken into by four men. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Police have detained two local men believed to have been involved in a case of breaking into the home of Sungai Besar Umno division head Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos in Ampang here on Sunday.

Ampang Jaya District Police Chief ACP Hamzah Alias said both men, aged 29 and 25, were detained in separate raids in Paroi, Negeri Sembilan on Wednesday and Ampang yesterday.

“The man aged 29 was detained at about 2am in Paroi on Wednesday while his accomplice was detained in Ampang the next day at 6.30pm.

“Both worked as bodyguards,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

He said both men were being remanded for seven days until next Thursday and the case was being investigated under Section 395 of the Penal Code for gang robbery.

On Sunday, Jamal’s home in Ampang was broken into by four men, including one whose face was covered.

In the incident at 8.30am, a large luggage bag, spectacles of various brands, three handphones and several other items were among things stolen by the burglars. — Bernama