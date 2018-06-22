Johor Umno Youth hopeful denies being involved in money politics ahead of party elections

Sheikh Nafiq has denied resorting to money politics to win votes for delegates for the party’s upcoming election. — Pictures courtesy of Sheikh Nafiq Al-Firdaous Sheikh Abd Rahman

JOHOR BARU, June 22 — National Umno Youth executive committee hopeful Sheikh Nafiq Al-Firdaous Sheikh Abd Rahman has denied that he used money politics to win votes for delegates for the party’s upcoming election.

Sheikh Nafiq said it was obvious that he was being accused as he was the only candidate who attended a meeting with Umno Youth members at Yassin Restaurant in Johor Baru on June 19.

“I must come out to deny the accusations against me as people know it was me, even though I was not mentioned by name,” he said.

Earlier in Kuala Lumpur, fellow Umno Youth member Sharyfudin Basari accused a fellow member from the Pulai Umno division of buying votes via two intermediaries by handing out envelopes containing RM200 to RM300.

Both Sharyfudin and Sheikh Nafiq belong to the Pulai Umno division and are from the Youth wing.

The former is also the party’s Taman Munsyi Ibrahim branch Youth chief.

Sheikh Nafiq said the statement was malicious and politically motivated, and designed to bring down his credibility and image as a candidate contesting for the national Umno Youth position.

“Sharyfudin held a press conference before making a formal report to the Umno Disciplinary Board.

“This shows that his statement was a gimmick to drag the media and the public in, to trigger a ‘trial by media’ perception before the board could carry out a thorough investigation and take appropriate action against his complaint.

“As an Umno member, we must be convinced of the credibility and transparency of our party’s disciplinary board in dealing with such matters without the need to seek publicity in the process of seeking justice,” he said.

The 36-year-old Pulai Umno Youth head, who is the outgoing term’s Umno Youth executive committee member, said he will also consider legal action against the party’s fellow Youth member Sharyfudin for slander.

“I am prepared to give my full cooperation to the Umno Disciplinary Board if requested. I believe truth and justice will prevail,” he said.