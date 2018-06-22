Change now or never for Umno, says Khairy

Khairy (centre) is pictured during former Johor assemblyman Ali Mazat Salleh’s Raya open house at Lagenda Putra Park in Kulai June 22, 2018. ― Picture by Ben Tan

KULAI, June 22 ― Umno members have been reminded that for the party to transform, change must be made immediately instead of having a “temporary” choice for the party election by June 30.

Umno presidential candidate Khairy Jamaluddin also stressed that failure to embrace change by party members during the coming election would only result in the further erosion of trust in Umno.

“If Umno still conducts itself as ‘business as usual’ and fails to convince the people, then the period after this election and the next three years will not be enough to prepare the party for the next general election.

“So, Umno cannot afford to have a temporary choice (in its leadership), there must be urgency and not a delay in change for the next three to six years,” said Khairy in a press conference after attending former Johor assemblyman Ali Mazat Salleh’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house at Lagenda Putra Park here today.

On his candidacy, Khairy said he was among the party’s leaders who met and persuaded Umno veteran Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah to contest the post.

“At that time, other Umno leaders and I encouraged Tengku Razaleigh to compete for the party’s top post, but that does not mean I myself can’t compete as well.

“For me, let’s have choices for candidates and celebrate democracy together. I represent my generation and will have different ideas from Tengku Razaleigh and Zahid (Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi).

Earlier today, Tengku Razaleigh revealed that Khairy was one of several Umno leaders who had persuaded him to contest the presidency.

He said Khairy wanted a leader who could be accepted not only by members of the party and Barisan Nasional (BN), but by the people as well.

Besides Tengku Razaleigh and Umno acting president Ahmad Zahid, Khairy also faces Umno Bandar Tun Razak division member Mohamed Iqbal Maricair and Umno Iskandar Puteri division member Mohd Yusof Musa @ Jamaluddin.