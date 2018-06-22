Johor MB says Speaker to be named June 28

Osman said two names have been shortlisted, but declined to elaborate. — Pictures by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, June 22 ― The announcement of the new Johor State Legislative Assembly Speaker will only be known next week.

Menteri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian said the official announcement would be made on June 28.

He said, to date, two names had been shortlisted but no details were given.

Speaking at the Pulai Aidilfitri celebration here today, he said that the position may likely go to Parti Amanah Nasional vice chairman, Suhaizan Kayat.

In the 14th general election last month, Suhaizan, a former PAS Youth chief, contested in the Kukup state seat but lost to Barisan Nasional candidate Datuk Md. Othman Yusof, in a three-cornered fight. ― AFP