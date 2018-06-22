Abu Talib: Probe on 1MDB almost complete

Former attorney general Tan Sri Abu Talib Othman arrives at Ilham Tower, Kuala Lumpur June 7, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) special committee chairman Tan Sri Abu Talib Othman said the multiple investigations into the troubled state-owned investment fund are almost complete.

He told reporters, after meeting Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Datuk Mohd Shukri Abdull and his predecessor Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed, that the 1MDB taskforce had briefed him on the latest developments.

“Investigations are progressing well and almost ready to be submitted to the Attorney General Chambers for its attention,” he said as he was leaving Ilham Tower here, where the meeting took place.

When asked when an arrest could be expected, Abu Talib said it was not for him to comment as he is only the coordinator and not involved in the investigations.

He also confirmed that the probe would involve SRC International.

He said that he had not been informed of the whereabouts of missing key witnesses: businessperson Low Taek Jho and former SRC International director Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil.

“The investigation involves many complex matters it is not only one aspect, with so many companies involve,” he added if he had any updates on the key witnesses.

Abu Talib declined to comment on how many people were implicated in the probe as investigations have yet to be completed.