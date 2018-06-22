MyEG incorporates new subsidiary for investments in Indonesia

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — MY E.G. Services Bhd’s (MyEG) wholly-owned subsidiary, MY EG International Sdn Bhd, today incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary that is intended to be the holding company for investments in Indonesia.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the electronic government services provider said the new company was called MY EG (Indonesia) Sdn Bhd.

“The incorporation does not have any effect on the issued and paid-up share capital of the company and has no material effect on the earnings and net assets of the company and its subsidiaries for the financial year ending September 30, 2018,” it added.

My EG International was established in January this year to undertake investments and joint ventures in foreign countries. — Bernama