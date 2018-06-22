Contract of MAHB managing director ends today

MAHB Managing Director Datuk Badlisham Ghazali gives a media briefing at KLIA2, November 27, 2014. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) announced that today would be the last day of Datuk Mohd Badlisham Ghazali’s contractual tenure as MAHB Managing Director, a position he has held since June 23, 2014.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the airport operator said a separate announcement will be made once Badlisham’s successor has been identified.

“In the interim, Chief Financial Officer Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin will serve as acting Group Chief Executive Officer of MAHB with effect from June 23, 2018.

“Raja Azmi has the full support of the Board, having been with MAHB for over two years and having significant experience behind him,” MAHB said.

MAHB Chairman Tan Sri Syed Anwar Jamalullail conveyed the company and board of directors’ gratitude to Badlisham for his tireless efforts and dedication in steering the group over the last four years, and aligning it to a position where the company is now ready to embark on its long-term business objectives. — Bernama