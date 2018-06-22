First Parliament sitting, with new government, to commence on July 16

On July 17, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V will officiate Parliament and deliver the Royal address. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — The first Parliament session after Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) win in the 14th general election will begin on July 16 for a period of five weeks, Dewan Rakyat secretary Datuk Roosme Hamzah said today.

In a statement, she said the first sitting of the 14th Parliament will begin with the election of the Speaker and deputy Speaker, followed by the oath-taking of 222 elected representatives.

On July 17, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V will officiate Parliament and deliver the Royal address.

Meanwhile the Dewan Negara sitting will commence on August 27 and conclude on September 13, 2018, the statement added.

The session will be a historic one as Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition MPs will be seated on the Opposition side, after losing federal power for the first time in over 60 years.

The coalition garnered only 79 seats out of the overall 222, 19 of which were won by its four component parties in Sarawak.