Report: Cabinet finalised, 28 ministers total

The report claimed that Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah would most likely be appointed minister of foreign affairs. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has reportedly submitted a list of 15 additional Cabinet ministers to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

English portal Malaysiakini quoted government sources as saying that the list was submitted on Wednesday and would see a total of 28 ministers.

“A total of 28 ministers, two each from Sabah and Sarawak.

“Deputy ministers are also included, along with names for senators who might be appointed as well,” the source was quoted as saying in the report, without specifying the number of deputy ministers or prospective senators.

The report went on to claim that PKR’s Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Parti Amanah Negara’s (Amanah) Khalid Samad and DAP’s Teresa Kok and Ong Kian Ming were those listed for minister roles.

It claimed Saifuddin would most likely be appointed minister of foreign affairs, with Ong taking on the role of minister of international trade and industry.

Malay Mail is currently attempting to verify these claims.

The news portal quoted Minister of Human Resource M. Kulasegaran as confirming the list of names had been given to the Agong.

“I am not privy to it, but I know because the prime minister did say this to us. It’s just a matter of time, today, Monday, Tuesday, to take effect,” Kulasegaran was quoted as saying.

Currently, there are 13 Cabinet ministers helming 12 different ministries.

The previous administration under Barisan Nasional (BN) had a Cabinet of 35 ministers with 33 deputy ministers.