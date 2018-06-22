Japan climb to sixth in Fifa women's rankings, US stay top

US women's football team retained top spot in Fifa's world ranking. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, June 22 ― Japan has climbed to the sixth spot in the Fifa's world ranking of the women's teams after being crowned champions of the 2018 AFC Women's Asian Cup, while the United States retains the top spot.

Japan defeated Australia 1-0 in the final of the Asian tournament held in Jordan in April, marking their second successive victory.

The US were unbeaten as they won the SheBelieves Cup in March on home soil, while second-placed Germany failed to register a single victory at the annual invitational tournament.

Brazil rose one spot to seventh in the rankings after they lifted the Copa America Femenina this year.

Top 10 Fifa women's rankings (previous positions in brackets):

1. United States (1)

2. Germany (3)

3. France (5)

4. England (2)

5. Canada (4)

6. Japan (11)

7. Brazil (8)

8. Australia (6)

9. Netherlands (7)

10. Korea DPR (10)

Newly ranked 25 teams:

Ecuador, Haiti, Jamaica, Indonesia, Algeria, Guyana, Cuba, Congo, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Ethiopia, Suriname, St Lucia, St Kitts and Nevis, Bermuda, Barbados, Tanzania, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Dominica, Grenada, US Virgin Islands, Uganda, Antigua and Barbuda, Curacao, Aruba

Teams no longer ranked due to inactivity:

Guam, Egypt ― Reuters