Guan Eng: France pursuing Scorpene corruption scandal

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng today met French Ambassador Frédéric Laplanche who disclosed that the French judicial system is pursuing the €1 billion (RM4.66 billion) Scorpene submarine corruption scandal.

This, however, did not extend to the Altantuya Shaariibuu murder case, which does not involve the French authorities and jurisdiction, the minister said on the Ministry of Finance’s Facebook account.

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was the defence minister in 2002 when the deal for the submarines was sealed between France and Malaysia.

“(I had) interesting discussions with the French Ambassador Frédéric Laplanche on common areas of interest that can foster closer ties between our two people.

“During the discussions the Ambassador expressed full support for the new Malaysian government’s promotion of transparency and exposés of financial scandals where truths and justice should be paramount,” he said. — Bernama