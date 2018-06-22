Years & Years release ‘Palo Santo’ title track (VIDEO)

Olly Alexander of Years & Years. — Picture courtesy Toast Press

LONDON, June 22 — Years & Years have unveiled a haunting ballad that will serve as the title track to their upcoming album Palo Santo, while launching ticket sales for their tour in support of the album.

Singer Olly Alexander offers a soulful and soul-searching performance on the new single Palo Santo, which follows on from the euphoric pop of If You’re Over Me.

The studio track is available to stream or download via the following link: yearsandyears.lnk.to/PSantoPR

The band has also shared a live performance of the track.

Palo Santo the LP is set for release on July 6.

Tickets are on sale as of today for the group’s UK and European arena tour in support of the album, which kicks off in Glasgow November 28 and wraps up in Antwerp on February 7. Find details and tickets at yearsandyears.com/tour. — AFP-Relaxnews