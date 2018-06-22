Malaysian MMA fighter Ev Ting hustling every day to achieve his dreams

Ev is aiming for a knockout victory against Koji Ando. ― Picture courtesy of ONE Championship

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 ― Way before strutting his stuff in ONE Championship’s cage, Malaysia Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Ev Ting did not have the more comfortable life he lives in now.

Instead, the New Zealand-based fighter was slugging it out to make ends meet, starting his day at 4am and going to bed only past midnight in between balancing a student’s life and an amateur MMA career.

“I had to work three jobs while I trained and pursued my studies in Auckland.”

It was the three longest years of his life.

“I would wake up around 4am have a quick bite and then head for a personal training session from 5am to 7am.

“By 8am I would be in college and at noon I’d start my day job which was sometimes washing cars or working at the cafe with my family.

At night he would be back at his MMA gym for some coaching sessions before heading back home to sleep while on the weekends, he would help his dad ― a property manager ― by cleaning some of the houses he looked after.

“I wish I had more time because I never spent time with my family.”

Despite the three jobs, Ev admitted that he was still losing money.

“I had to pay each time I fight at an amateur tournament. In fact for my first 15 fights, I was just losing money.

“But I kept on fighting and training every single day to achieve my dreams,” the 28-year-old said.

Ev was signed by ONE Championship in 2014 and things has started to look brighter since, going on to record nine wins with only two defeats in five years.

Despite achieving his dream of being a professional fighter, Ev still remains the hardworking fighter he once was.

“I’m still hustling every day; I’m always looking for something to work for.

“My family in New Zealand do not have a mansion or huge cars, we still try to make ends meet and for myself, I’m just fighting to achieve my dream,” he told Malay Mail.

His hunger has made him grow into the fighter he is today and when asked if there was something he could change in the past, it would be the five years he spent coaching and maybe getting more tattoos.

“Maybe If I had a couple more tattoos and a six-pack I would be fighting for the title more often.

“As for the coaching bit, I think if I spent that five years learning and practising new martial arts, I’ll be much better off today,” he said.

Ev arrived at ONE as a relatively unknown fighter but is now the top lightweight prospect in the promotion.

“Every fighter has a different story which makes them who they are today.

“People say pressure makes diamonds but I feel everything I went through is for this moment ― to be fighting in the ring, and here I am, not by mistake.”

Ev has fought with Olympic wrestlers, Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt holders and even former judo champions during his time with ONE and next up is former Legend FC lightweight champion, Koji Ando.

“Koji was a champion for a reason and he’s never been finished.

“He’s the second southpaw fighter that I’ll fight against but I’m going to execute everything I’ve been working on over the past 12 weeks.”

Ev will battle it out for three rounds with Ando at ONE: Pinnacle of Power in Macau tomorrow night.

“I have three rounds but I would love to be the first guy to finish him off.”

The event will also see the unification of the flyweight world title as Brazil’s Adriano Moraes defends his belt against interim champion Geje Eustaquio.

Another title will be on the line as China’s Jing Nan Xiong defends her women’s strawweight title against Laura Balin of Argentina.