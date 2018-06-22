Demi Lovato reveals new track ‘Sober’ (VIDEO)

Demi Lovato poses at the third annual InStyle Awards in Los Angeles October 24, 2017. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, June 22 — Demi Lovato reveals a relapse in her sobriety in the new track Sober, leading to an outpouring of support on social media.

The US pop singer revealed her new track with a tweet that reads, “My truth...” and a preview of the song’s dark video.

In the lyric video for track, snippets of various scenes are strung together before we see Lovato’s face looking distraught. Lovato’s voice then comes in, singing confessional lyrics about relapsing.

Many fans have offered up their support on Twitter since the song’s release. Fellow artist Iggy Azalea also shared words of support, tweeting, “Im proud of you for having the guts to reveal your truth to the world again. NOT. EASY.”

waking up listening to @ddlovato "sober".

Im proud of you for having the guts to reveal your truth to the world again. NOT. EASY.

Im here for you friend! (you know this) I pray you'll choose recovery again.

All of us who love you only want to see you happy and heathy.🧡🧡🧡 — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) 21 June 2018

Lovato announced six years of sobriety at a concert in March. The singer is currently back on tour, with dates throughout Europe in the coming week followed by shows in the US, Mexico and South America. — AFP-Relaxnews