Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Showbiz

Demi Lovato reveals new track ‘Sober’ (VIDEO)

Published 1 hour ago on 22 June 2018

Demi Lovato poses at the third annual InStyle Awards in Los Angeles October 24, 2017. — Reuters pic
Demi Lovato poses at the third annual InStyle Awards in Los Angeles October 24, 2017. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, June 22 — Demi Lovato reveals a relapse in her sobriety in the new track Sober, leading to an outpouring of support on social media.

The US pop singer revealed her new track with a tweet that reads, “My truth...” and a preview of the song’s dark video.

In the lyric video for track, snippets of various scenes are strung together before we see Lovato’s face looking distraught. Lovato’s voice then comes in, singing confessional lyrics about relapsing.

Many fans have offered up their support on Twitter since the song’s release. Fellow artist Iggy Azalea also shared words of support, tweeting, “Im proud of you for having the guts to reveal your truth to the world again. NOT. EASY.”

Lovato announced six years of sobriety at a concert in March. The singer is currently back on tour, with dates throughout Europe in the coming week followed by shows in the US, Mexico and South America. — AFP-Relaxnews

Related Articles

In Showbiz

Up Next

Loading...