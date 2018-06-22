Ambiga says not interested in heading EC

Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan leaves Ilham Tower in Kuala Lumpur June 22, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Former Bersih 2.0 chair Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan today said she had no interest in becoming the new Election Commission (EC) chief.

When asked about electoral watchdog Bersih 2.0’s suggestion that she was qualified to take up the role, the prominent lawyer replied: “Not likely”.

Ambiga gave a flat “no” when questioned on her interest to assume the position.

She was briefly quizzed by reporters as she left Ilham Tower here after attending a meeting with the Institutional Reforms Committee (IRC), which she is a member of.

Yesterday, Bersih 2.0 proposed several candidates to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for the EC chairman post, including Ambiga, who is also the National Human Rights Society president.

The group also proposed former and current judges to take on the role.