Chevrolet unveils all-new Blazer SUV

NEW YORK, June 22 ― Chevrolet has just unveiled a stunning new SUV called the Blazer.

The Blazer looks a little like a cross between a Mazda CX-5 and a Lexus RX. As well as being an absolutely outstanding design, the all-new Chevy Blazer will offer levels of customization normally reserved for small models aimed at a largely youthful demographic. Each Blazer trim will have its own distinct appearance with different grilles. The Blazer RS model will have a blacked-out look, while the top-of-the-range Premier models will feature substantial amount of chrome brightwork.

This is a reasonably large model that will sit in the Chevy family below the bigger Equinox and Traverse models. It's basically a sizeable SUV for those who want a fairly big crossover but have no need for a third row of seating.

Under the hood will be a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine producing 193 horsepower and 188 lb.-ft. of torque. Of course, being a model for the American market there's also a V-6 option, which is GM's 3.6-liter naturally aspirated powerplant that will give the Blazer 305 horsepower and 269 lb.-ft. to play with.

The Blazer will come standard as a front-wheel drive model, although there will be two different all-wheel drive systems available. Prices for the new crossover have yet to be revealed, but it will be on sale in dealer showrooms early in the new year. ― AFP-Relaxnews