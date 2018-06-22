Volvo reveals electric car lineup

Volvo's strategy is to electrify all of its current cars rather than create brand new all-electric models.

BERLIN, June 22 ― In an interview with Autocar, Volvo's design chief, Thomas Ingenlath, announced that the XC40, followed by the XC90, will be the carmaker's first two models to land in all-electric versions, in a few years' time.

Volvo's strategy is to electrify all of its current cars rather than create brand new all-electric models. The fully electric Volvo XC40 is expected to go into production in 2020, followed by the third-generation XC90 a year later.

The group's first fully electric vehicle will be the Polestar 2, from Volvo Cars' Polestar performance company and brand. This electric sedan is billed as a rival for the Tesla Model 3 and is due out at the end of 2019. This will be followed by the Polestar 3 SUV.

Volvo, which is owned by the Chinese group Geely, is particularly committed to electrification. The carmaker hopes to have fully electric cars make up 50 per cent of its global sales by 2025. Moreover, Volvo is aiming to ensure that from 2025, at least 25 per cebt of the plastic used in each of its new cars comes from recycled materials. ― AFP-Relaxnews