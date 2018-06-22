Bank Negara to focus on financial stability, says new governor

Datuk Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus and Lim Guan Eng attend a press conference in Putrajaya June 22, 2018. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Malaysia’s new central bank governor Datuk Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus said today that the bank would strive to maintain monetary and financial stability.

“Bank Negara Malaysia will continue to focus on delivering its mandate of maintaining monetary and financial stability, in the best interests of the nation,” she said at a press conference after her appointment was announced by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng. Nor Shamsiah will take on the role from July 1 and her term will be for five years. — Reuters